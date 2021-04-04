Disha Patani reveals her favourite BTS singer

Indian actress Disha Patani, who is a huge BTS fan, has disclosed the name of her favourite member from the South Korean boy band.



The Malang actress took to Instagram and shared a clip of the group’s song ON to disclose her favourite BTS member and revealed that she stans BTS singer V.

Disha zoomed in to focus on group’s member V, formally known as Kim Taehyung and showered him with love.

The Bollywood actress posted the video clip with V in the spotlight and animated dancing emoji.

In July last year, Disha shared a video of the BTS song Boy With Love and expressed her love for the popular K-pop band.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang and she is currently shooting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns.