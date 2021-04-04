Natalie Portman goes makeup-free after taking a day off from Thor movie shooting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American actress Natalie Portman wore a casual look with no makeup after taking a rest ay from her shooting for her upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia.
It was on April 1 when the 39-year-old actress took a day off amid hot autumn. She rocked Daisy Dukes for a warm Sydney outing.
Running some errands around town, Natalie Portman showed off her toned legs in a pair of Daisy Duke jean shorts. She was seen wearing a white Ghostbusters logo tee and black running shoes.
The Oscar-winning actress looked beautiful in her makeup-free avatar. She had her hair tucked into a loose bun behind her head. The Annihilation actress was carrying a paper bag of lunch.
Natalie Portman is living in Australia along with her four-year-old daughter Amalia and nine-year-old son Aleph since September 2020.
Natalie plays astrophysicist Jane Foster, who turns into a female Thor in the fourth Marvel Comics Universe film of the saga starring Chris Hemsworth in the title role.