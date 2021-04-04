Billie Eilish says hid her blonde hair as "it took six weeks to accomplish"

American singer Billie Eilish hits global headlines with whatever she does or says. Her recent claim to fame is her stylish new eye-skimming platinum blonde hair.

The 19-year-old pop diva has got people talking on Saturday about her as she interacted with her fans through her social media account making them ask questions.



Replying to a question about her blonde look, Billie Eilish said she began the process of lightening her locks months earlier. She told her social media fans that since mid-January, she had put her hair transformation under wraps.

A fan asked why she kept it a secret for so long. Replying to the question, Billie Eilish posted a picture of herself taken on January 16, and said, "'Cause it took six weeks to accomplish."

In the image, the singer can be seen flaunting a two-toned look: a platinum blonde on top that faded into a more red-leaning hue.

Eilish pointed out that her hair is "so healthy" after all the hassle of getting her light blonde colour.

"I wasn't expecting that at all. It's actually healthier than it's been in a longgggggg time.," she said proudly.