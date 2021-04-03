close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s sweet photo with his children wins hearts

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s sweet photo with his children wins hearts

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul shared a sweet family photo, featuring his children, on social media and the lovely picture has won the hearts of the fans.

Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared his adorable picture with son Emir and daughter Alara on his story.

He posted the picture without any caption.

In the photo, Engin aka Ertugrul can be seen walking hand-in-hand with his kids, apparently taking them to school.

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

