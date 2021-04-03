Prince Harry’s fear of Prince William reunion on Easter unveiled: report

Prince Harry’s looming fears of reuniting with Prince William during 2019 Easter church service have been brought to the attention of experts.

This claim was made by body language expert Judy James. After combing through hours of footage into Prince Harry’s Easter behavior, Ms. James told the Daily Star, "He (Harry) did seem to dart about, almost as though he was scared to meet up with his brother.”

"At one point he appeared to end up at the back of a group when all you would expect was for him to have joined William and Kate and stand chatting and joking."

"Harry had always been so gregarious, friendly and extrovert and what looked like this sudden change of mood was quite startling. It was like watching Ant and Dec turn up at the same gig but keeping their distance and avoiding eye contact!"