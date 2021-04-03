Taapsee Pannu gushes over Best Actress win for 'Thappad'

'Since 'Thappad's release, I keep receiving 'awards' in the form of letters, poems,' said Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has been basing in the success of movie Thappad after winnng the Best Actress award at Filmfare.

Ever since then, the South star is being lauded for her exceptional acting prowess in the film.

Shedding light on her Filmfare win, Taapsee said, "There are a thousand things that go through your mind right from the time you are nominated.

"Like I said on the stage while receiving my award: see the list of nominees this year was more overwhelming because of the kind of names and performances up there; all of the actresses nominated were leads of women-driven films."

Taapsee added, "It was heartening to see how far we have come from the times when Best Actress nominations consisted of actresses in hero-driven films in which they had only a handful of scenes."

"Since Thappad's release, I keep receiving 'awards' in the form of so many letters, poems, messages, which makes me realise that I have already scored a special place in people's hearts with my portrayal of Amrita. Some of these heartening reactions came from the industry as well. No award can top that," the actress shared.