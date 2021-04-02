Asif Zardari condoles death of folk singer Shaukat Ali

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zadari has expressed grief over the death of famed folk singer Shaukat Ali, who passed away in Lahore on Friday.



In a statement, Asif Zardari condoled the demise, saying with the death of Shaukat Ali, the country has lost a great singer.

He further said the services of Shaukat Ali will always be remembered.

The PPP leader also extended his condolences to the bereaved family of the folk singer.

Shaukat Ali died in Lahore where he was undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

He had faced multiple medical issues, including diabetes and a liver transplant.