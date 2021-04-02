Netflix finally announces plans for ‘Diana: The Musical’: ‘Royals would have her head!’

Video streaming tycoon Netflix has finally aired out its plans regarding the rumored Diana: The Musical.

For those unversed, the Broadway production decided to migrate towards Netflix due to the current lockdown status and pre-recorded in an empty theatre.

Its expected release date has been slotted for October 1st 2021 and will re-debut in theatres by December. According to the company’s official statement, “The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year. We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world.”

A number of controversial scenes have also been thrown into the mix and they all revolve around the royal’s marriage breakdown with Prince Charles. In one of the iconic scenes theatre icon Judy Kaye can even be heard telling Diana, "In the old days we would have chopped off your head."