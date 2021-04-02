close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 2, 2021

Alia Bhatt under home quarantine after coronavirus diagnosis

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 02, 2021
Alia Bhatt under home quarantine after coronavirus diagnosis

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has isolated herself and will be under home quarantine after she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Alia Bhatt has tested Covid-19 positive days after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor recovered from it.

The Gully Boy actress confirmed the news on Instagram.

In her Insta story, Alia said “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine.”

“I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

“Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Alia concluded.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz