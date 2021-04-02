Alia Bhatt under home quarantine after coronavirus diagnosis

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has isolated herself and will be under home quarantine after she was diagnosed with coronavirus.



Alia Bhatt has tested Covid-19 positive days after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor recovered from it.

The Gully Boy actress confirmed the news on Instagram.

In her Insta story, Alia said “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine.”

“I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

“Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Alia concluded.