Thu Apr 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 1, 2021

Cameron Diaz dishes over the big Hollywood exit: 'I don't have what it takes'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 01, 2021
Cameron Diaz dishes over the big Hollywood exit: ‘I don't have what it takes’

Cameron Diaz has finally touched upon her decision to leave the glitz and glamour of Hollywood behind.

The star got candid over it all during her interview with Yahoo Finance Presents and was even quoted saying, "It's just a different time in my life now. Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing.”

While addressing her possible return years down the line Diaz calmly admitted, “... I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."

