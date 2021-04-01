close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 1, 2021

Stronger than ever: Minal khan shares family snap with Aiman Khan, brothers

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 01, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan shared a stunning snap of her family on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the stunner could be seen posing with her sister Minal Khan as well as her three brothers.

The group could be seen smiling from ear to ear.

"We are 5. Stronger than ever," she captioned the post.

The post won fans' hearts as they showered the group with love and compliments.

"Picture Perfect!" fashion model Mushk Kaleem commented.

"Beautiful family," a fan commented.

Take a look:



