Inside Usman Mukhtar's socially-distanced wedding ceremony

Pictures of Usman Mukhtar's socially-distanced Nikkah ceremony are breaking the internet

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar who tied the knot on Wednesday.



The Anaa actor took the plunge in a beautiful, socially-distanced Nikkah ceremony, pictures of which are breaking the internet.

In the pictures, Mukhtar can be seen flashing a warm smile to the camera, with his ladylove standing right besides. Owing to the Covid situation, the two can be seen signing the papers, however not sans a face mask.

Introducing his wife Zunaira Inam Khan to the world, Mukhtar wrote, "Zunaira Inam Khan. Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time. You’ve stood by me in the moments I was down and amplified the happy moments. Been my rock and my support. I am blessed."



"Dear World - I married this amazing woman today in a small socially distant gathering. Our big day was supposed to be on 2nd April but due to the lockdown restrictions from 1st April we had to pull it back. We were tested and followed SOPs. We both need your duas and blessings. #Nikkah," the actor added.

Take a look at Mukhtar's socially-distanced wedding ceremony







