Hailey Baldwin gushes over Justin Bieber’s protectiveness against internet trolls

Hailey Bieber sheds light on Justin Bieber’s protective stance against internet trolls on her behalf during a recent chat.



The model got candid while explaining her move away from Twitter and was quoted telling Dr. Jessica Clemons in A Conversation.

“My husband has helped me so much with it. I really give him credit because he’s been doing this so much longer at this really massive level.”

“I think I’ve gone through a phase where I’m like ‘I get it. I don’t want to hear it,' and then I do it and he’s like, ‘I told you. Life is way better this way.’ And he was so entirely right.”



“I think over the last 2 and half years for myself it — after getting married especially — it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention. I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison.”