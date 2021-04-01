Aiza Awan shows off connection with stylish mystery man

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Aiza Awan recently debuted her first ever look into a new mystery man who has stolen her heart and fans.
The star announced the news on Instagram with an adorable caption and a break taking shot showcasing their bond.
The picture in question included a clip of their hands intertwined atop the star’s knee and its caption read, “The best thing to hold onto in life is each othe [evil eye emoji]”