Wed Mar 31, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 31, 2021

Aiman Khan drops jaws in stunning lavendar

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan doesn't shy away when it comes to her fashion game on point.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner could be seen dropping jaws in a lavender maxi dress which she paired with a nude bag and heels.

The stunner added a touch of glam with bracelets, earrings and a headband, pulling the look together.

"Lavender in the air," she captioned the post, referencing her look.

"Just stunning," one user commented.

"Simply gorgeous," another wrote.

Take a look:



