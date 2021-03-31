Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers all smiles and in love in recent outing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Aaron Rodgers and his fiancee Shaliene Woodley are in paradise as they were all smiles when pictured together in Arkansas.
Best Café and Bar’s Instagram handle shared a photo of the couple being pictured with the staff.
"Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night. Grateful for the opportunity," the caption read.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback could be seen sporting a black beanie and a sweatshirt as he had his hand entangled in the hand of the 29-year-old actress.
The Divergent star could be seen bundled up in a long grey coat as she smiled ear to ear.
Take a look: