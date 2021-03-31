Shah Rukh Khan reveals his kids are his ‘friends’ now

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has disclosed that his children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan are now his best friends.



This he disclosed during #AskSRK on Twitter when a fan reminded him about his interview in Koffee With Karan where he had said that he has no friends and he doesn’t know how to maintain friendships.

Responding to it, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my children are my friends)”.

He also disclosed the names of his favourite films of fellow actor Aamir Khan.

Khan revealed that Raakh, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dangal, Lagaan and 3 Idiots are his favourite Aamir Khan’s movies.

About Salman Khan he said “As always bhai toh bhai hi hai!”

When asked by a fan about his glimpse on his birthday at Mumbai house Mannat balcony, Shah Rukh Khan said “Hope the virus is contained and we are all back to normalcy. I miss you all on my birthday.”

At the end of the session, Khan thanked fans for their time and urged them to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic.

He tweeted, “Now I should go otherwise it will seem I am not interested in doing nothing. Thk u all for ur time & patience and also don’t get disappointed for no reply. It’s a bit selfish on my part but I do this for me, and have to say I had loads of fun. Love you all and stay safe please!”.



