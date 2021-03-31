Powerpuff Girls Live-Action shocks fans with Professor Utonium casting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Powerpuff Girls has officially been revived as a live-action pilot and the network's casting choice for the beloved Professor Utonium has fans are taken a back.
The father of the former pint-sized superheroes is also to be portrayed as a "quirky, debonair and a pinch narcissistic" in the upcoming adaptation and will be played by Donald Faison.
For those unversed with the original, Utonium is a "scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab” but in this live-action pilot will be "staring down a midlife crisis" while simultaneously attempting “to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters."
The actor himself announced the news and even ‘flexed’ his pride a bit in the caption by writing, “I tried so hard not to FLEX but I can’t help it. I’m so excited! #powerpuffgirls”