Wed Mar 31, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 31, 2021

Powerpuff Girls Live-Action shocks fans with Professor Utonium casting

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 31, 2021
Powerpuff Girls Live-Action shocks fans with Professor Utonium casting

Powerpuff Girls  has officially been revived as  a live-action pilot and the network's casting choice for the beloved  Professor Utonium has fans are taken a back.

The father of the former pint-sized superheroes is also to be portrayed as a "quirky, debonair and a pinch narcissistic" in the upcoming adaptation and will be played by Donald Faison.

For those unversed with the original, Utonium is a "scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab” but in this live-action pilot will be "staring down a midlife crisis" while simultaneously attempting “to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters."

The actor himself announced the news and even ‘flexed’ his pride a bit in the caption by writing, “I tried so hard not to FLEX but I can’t help it. I’m so excited! #powerpuffgirls”

Check it out below:



