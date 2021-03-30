close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
March 30, 2021

Instagram down: Twitter sees a flood of memes again

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 30, 2021
A meme shared after Instagram went down. — Twitter/Adxxrsh

Eleven days after Facebook-owned apps faced a global outage for nearly an hour, Instagram has reportedly stopped functioning again.

Providing statistics, real-time problem and outage monitoring site Down Detector said it had received the most complaints at 7:39pm, that the app was not functioning.

Like last time, Twitter, however, is still working, and Twitterati quickly took to the micro-blogging website, flooding it with memes.

Here's a look at some of the hilarious reactions:   


Latest News

More From Sci-Tech