Instagram down: Twitter sees a flood of memes again

Eleven days after Facebook-owned apps faced a global outage for nearly an hour, Instagram has reportedly stopped functioning again.
Providing statistics, real-time problem and outage monitoring site Down Detector said it had received the most complaints at 7:39pm, that the app was not functioning.
Like last time, Twitter, however, is still working, and Twitterati quickly took to the micro-blogging website, flooding it with memes.
Here's a look at some of the hilarious reactions: