Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s ‘Baaghi 2’ turns three

Indian actor Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani starrer film Baaghi 2 has turned three.



Tiger took to Instagram and shared his adorable photos from the film on his Story and wrote “3 years of an unforgettable time and journey for me #baaghi2” followed by heart emoji.

He also shared the poster of the film with caption “Baaghi 2”.



Tiger went on to share his adorable photo with caption “#3yearsofbaaghi2” followed by heart emoticon.

Disha Patani also turned to Instagram and posted a loved-up photo with Tiger from the movie with caption “Happy 3 years of Baaghi 2”.



She tagged Tiger in the post.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, film was released on March 30, 2018.