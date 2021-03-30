Queen Elizabeth receives letters from Brits after Meghan's claims shock monarchy

Meghan Markle made a series of shocking claims against members of the royal family

Queen Elizabeth has been showered with an abundance of support after Meghan Markle's claims sent jolted monarchy.



The Duchess of Sussex made some startling revelations against the royal family during her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

Since then, Queen Elizabeth has been receiving heartwarming messages, according to sources, who say sacks full of letters, cards and gifts are delivered to Windsor Castle every day.



As revealed by Dame Mary Morrison, the Queen's lady-in-waiting, is said to reply to every letter, the Mail on Sunday reports.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday, "We have seen a spike in correspondence after the interview in the same way that it might spike after any other event."

Meghan made a series of shocking claims against members of the royal family, stating one of them showed concerns over how 'dark Archie's skin might be.'

"In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," the Duchess revealed.

"They didn't want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol and that he wasn't going to receive security."