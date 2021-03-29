Anushka Sharma celebrates first Holi with daughter Vamika

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli are celebrating first Holi with their daughter Vamika after welcoming the baby girl in January this year.



The celebrity couple welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021.

The Sultan actress turned to Instagram and extended love and sweet wishes to her millions of fans on the occasion of Holi.

Anushka wrote in her Instagram Story “Sending everyone lots of love and light on the occasion of Holi.”

She further said ‘Please stay indoors and safe!”.