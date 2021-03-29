Fatima Sana Shaikh is the latest Bollywood star to contract COVID-19

'I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions,' shared Fatima Sana Shaikh

Bollywood star Fatima Sana Shaikh has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

The Thugs of Hindostan star announced the news about her COVID-19 diagnosis on her Instagram and revealed that she has now placed herself in quarantine.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself,” she wrote.

"Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," she added.

Earlier, Vikrant Massey, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Sidhant Chutervedi had also contracted the infectious disease.