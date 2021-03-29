Mahira Khan confesses her biggest desire is to build her own home: Watch

Superstar Mahira Khan, who lives with her parents, received love and prayers after she expressed her biggest desire to build her own home.



The Parey Hut Love actress, who rules over the hearts of millions, in an interview with Mira Sethi recently said that it is her biggest desire to have a home of her own.

“I have to build my own home as people laugh at me that Mahira Khan has not yet made her own home. I want to build my own home very soon InshaAllah”, she said emotionally.

The video clip has gone viral on social media and is melting the hearts of fans.

Several fans dropped lovely comments and prayed for Mahira to have her own home soon.