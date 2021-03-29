close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
Gigi Hadid transforms into butterfly couture: ‘Would not be possible without my tutors’

Gigi Hadid transforms into butterfly couture: ‘Would not be possible without my tutors’

Renowned model and new mom Gigi Hadid recently showed off her post mom-routine glam look and fans cannot help but gush over her shocking transformation.

The star shared her before and after over on Instagram and in the caption raved about her ‘tutor’ for making it happen.

It reads, “If u asked for this u know who u are !!!! + you know all this reeeeel new business would not be possible without my tutors in the matter @erinparsonsmakeup @missstephoh && @daniellepriano defff showed up today May this be the mood for all of 2021.” (sic)

Check it out below:


