Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recovers from COVID-19

Siddhant Chaturvedi had fallen prey to the virus two weeks ago

Bollywood newbie Siddhant Chaturvedi recovered from COVID-19 over the weekend.



The actor had fallen prey to the virus two weeks ago.

Sharing the news of his recovery, Chaturvedi posted on Instagram, "COVID negative but still… Keep your distance.”

He had informed his fans about his COVID diagnosis on March 14 and revealed that he is under home quarantine.



After testing negative, Chaturvedi returned to Mumbai after shooting for horror-comedy Bhoot Police in Udaipur, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.