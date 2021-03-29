Kareena Kapoor reminisces happy Holi days with Akshay Kumar

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan left her millions of fans in frenzy as she reminisced happy Holi days with co-star Akshay Kumar.



Kareena extended sweet wishes to fans on the occasion of Holi with a video from one of her songs which featured the celebrations from the festival of colours with Akshay Kumar.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress turned to Instagram and shared the video which surprised her followers as they were expecting a family photo featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and the newborn doused in colours.

Kareena shared the video with caption “Reminiscing the happy Holi days with @akshaykumar and @shabskofficial”.

In the video, Kareena can be seen throwing colour while Akshay diving in the background.



The endearing post, however, garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Saba Pataudi was the first to drop a lovely comment.

She wrote “Happy Holi Bhabs! Stay safe..have a suuupppaaaah one.”