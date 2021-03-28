Burak Özçivit: The actor who plays Osman Bey crosses 16 million followers on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Burak Özçivit essays the role of Osman Bey in the popular Turkish TV series "Kurulus: Osman".
The show is a sequel to "Dirilis: Ertugrul", a series about the father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.
Before the series started airing on a Turkish TV channel, Burak had only a few thousand followers on Instagram.
His popularity increased as "Kurulus: Osman" entered the second season. Burak has now crossed 16 million followers on Instagram where he shares pictures and videos with his fans.