Jungkook reminisces over his surprising casting as BTS’s main vocalist

Jungkook recently got candid about the added struggles of being cast as BTS’s main vocalist during the group’s trainee days.



He wore his heart on his sleeve during tvN‘s You Quiz On The Block and was quoted saying, “I don’t want to tell him anything special because by confronting things and suffering from them, I was able to build my current self. So, I am thankful to the members for criticizing, teaching, and always taking care of me.”



“The buildings were so tall. There were five lanes on the road. Seoul was too big and scary when I first came here. ‘How will I manage myself here?’

“After I debuted, I was the main vocal. The main vocals of other groups were great singers, dancers, handsome, and cool. ‘What am I?’ ‘Can I be the main vocal of this team?’

“I had to show improvements and accomplishments. I thought that the only person who could act and make a change was myself. From that moment, I deleted the idea of vocal training an hour in my head. In the car, in the shower, of the 24 hours in a day, I tried to sing and was singing during every possible minute.”