Sun Mar 28, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 28, 2021

Atif Aslam marks wedding anniversary with sweet post for wife

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 28, 2021

Singer Atif Aslam melted fans' hearts after he penned a touching anniversary post for his wife Sara Bharwana.

Taking to Instagram, the Jeena Jeena hitmaker expressed his love and gratitude to his "queen" calling her the "strongest" person.

My Queen - Am still glad that you met me, nahi to pta nahi kis se shadi ho jani thi [otherwise I would have gotten married to someone else]. Mashallah you are the strongest person I know and I can’t thank you enough for giving me my munchkins. We love you. Happy Wedding Anniversary," he wrote.

Fans were just as touched as they showered love on the couple on their special day.

Take a look:



