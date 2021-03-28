Maryam Nawaz, Fazl contract fever, suspend political engagements

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz suspended political engagements after contracting fever.



Geo News reported the two leaders have been advised rest by doctors after both experienced fever. The JUI-F chief, according to party sources, is at his Dera Ghazi Khan residence where he is resting.



Sources said the JUI-F chief had gotten himself tested for coronavirus and the results came back negative.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman has suspended political activities [for the time being] as he is unwell," said sources. "Doctors have advised him to rest."

On the other hand, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz too has contracted "high fever" and is experiencing severe pain in her throat, said the party's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

"Maryam Nawaz has suspended her political activities for four days," she said in a statement. "She has also gotten herself tested for coronavirus."

Aurangzeb said the PML-N leader has been told by doctors to rest, adding that she attended a Lahore High Court hearing the other day despite being sick.



For third day in a row, Pakistan reports over 4,000 coronavirus cases

The development takes place at a time when Pakistan is, yet again, experiencing a surge in the coronavirus cases as the third wave of the infection continues to grip the country.

On Sunday, Pakistan reported — for the third time in a row — over 4,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.

Pakistan tested 45,656 people in total for the infection on Saturday after which the discovery of news cases pushed the positivity ratio in the country to 10.4%.

Several areas of Pakistan have taken precautionary steps as the third wave of the virus continues to grip the country. Schools in Punjab, KP and some other cities remain closed till April 11 as the government attempts to stem the spread of the virus.