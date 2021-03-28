Ellie Goulding admits she initially did not see herself as a mother

Singer Ellie Goulding shared her pregnancy journey and revealed why she waited until she was "30 weeks pregnant" before letting the world in on her secret.

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, the 34-year-old said that she needed time to wrap her head around the news, adding that it "still feels strange" thinking that she will become a mother.

"Just a few more weeks to go. And then I will be a mum... It still feels strange to say those words out loud," the mom-to-be said.

"I needed time to get my head around it. Last year I released an album and I'd finished writing a book," she explained.

The Outside hitmaker released her fourth studio album Brightest Blue in July 2020 and is set to release her fitness book Calmer, Fitter, Stronger in September.

She herself found out about her pregnancy in August last year.

"Then, after living in lockdown, walking around in my husband's big coats to hide my bump and living in different places in Oxfordshire and London, we moved into a new house," she continued.

"Our house. It felt like we had these proper roots and it was the right moment to say something – I'd also just bought a new bath that I was very proud to show off in the photographs!"

The Anything Could Happen singer, who tied the knot with art dealer Caspar Jopling in August 2019, admitted that she never saw herself as a mother.

"I needed that space to process what was happening," she said. "I've always defined myself as a touring musician. That's who I am and what I do. Being a mother wasn't in my mind frame, I've never felt any woman had to be defined by motherhood."

However, she felt nothing but supported as her massive fanbase showered her with love and positivity after revealing the news.

"I've been so surprised about how happy everyone has been for me, it's been incredible to have all this positivity," she raved.

"I do feel part of a bigger community and over the past few months I've realized why pregnant women want to talk to other pregnant women, because it's all the little tips, worries and stages you want to hear about."