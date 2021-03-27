Miley Cyrus breaks her sobriety during rare PDA with YungBlud

'Probably about halfway into 26, I got sober,' Miley Cyrus had revealed earlier

Miley Cyrus broke off her sobriety to get drunk while packing on the PDA with fellow musician YungBlud.



The Hannah Montana star was celebrating the anniversary of her famed show.

Earlier during the pandemic, Cyrus told Rolling Stone she broke her sobriety, but is back at it.

“Probably about halfway into 26, I got sober,” she told the magazine. “Then by 27, [November 2019] I was pretty much fully sober. Then, like a lot of people during the pandemic, I fell off. It was really a struggle. Mental health and anxiety and all that. I lost myself there, and now I’m back on five weeks.”

According to Page Six, a source who spotted the Wrecking Ball singer at the bar on the Sunset Strip said, “She was drinking.”

“Miley randomly started singing something at the table and everyone from the restaurant turned around and looked and was like, ‘OMG, it’s Miley Cyrus,” said a Page Six source. “It’s as if they were talking about a song, so she just belted out a line.” But the singing lasted, “like two secs.”