Prince Harry to have lavish private office at Silicon Valley firm, says CEO

Royal author reveals how the new working arrangement is not a hassle for Prince Harry

Prince Harry has already started his new life as a tech executive and will be very soon moving into his own office.



For now, the Duke is stuck working from home his multi-million dollar abode in Montecito, California, due to the ongoing pandemic.



According to reports Harry will initially be a home worker, operating from his plush US pad.



As reported by Mirror, Harry's sprawling mansion is boasts a library, cinema and spa, as well as nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Royal author Penny Junor told The Sun how the new working arrangement is not a hassle for Harry.

"There will probably be space for him on the kitchen table. He won’t be tripping over Duplo bricks — I’m sure he can find a room to himself. I think it’ll be a lot easier for him than many others who struggle with working from home.”

According to BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux, Harry will be provided an office at its HQ in San Francisco but will join in person when restrictions are eased.