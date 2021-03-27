Sajal Aly quashes rift rumours with husband Ahad Raza Mir, shares adorable selfies

Pakistan’s much-adored celebrity couple Sajal Aly and husband Ahad Raza Mir have won the hearts of fans with their latest selfies from the wedding ceremony of their friend Umair Qazi.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and posted the selfies with Ahad on her Instagram Stories.

With these selfies, Sajal has quashed the rift rumours making rounds on the internet, with husband Ahad.

Earlier, rift rumours were abuzz after Sajal shared some cryptic messages on her Insta Stories and later deleted, leaving fans concerned.

Sajal and Ahad celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 14.