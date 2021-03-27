Lady Gaga’ mom award fans a health update after dognapping

Lady Gaga’ mom has stepped forward to give fans an update on the health and safety of everyone effected by the dognapping incident.

It all occurred on Good Day New York and Cynthia was quoted saying, “I mean under the circumstances everybody's doing as well as they can and on the path toward healing.”



In regards to the dog walker’s medical bills it was revealed by The Mirror that Gaga has decided to foot the bill given that “'doctors expect him to make a full recovery.”