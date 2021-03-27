Danyal Zafar candidly dishes over his emotional ‘Tana Bana’ debut

Coke Studio vocalist Danyal Zafar recently sat down to discuss his on-screen debut with the series Tana Bana.

The actor touched upon the project during an interview with Dawn Images and was quoted saying, "For a serial it's my debut but I've worked on the screen prior to this in web-series Baarwan Khiladi. So technically it's my second time on screen but at the same time my first as well. Both are two completely different worlds."

The star even touched upon the story and admitted the main character is a hardcore believer of the power in horoscopes. "A boy who believes in stars comes across a girl who isn't exactly a match for him based on their horoscope but he still goes for it and it's this entire thing on how the girl has her own ambitions, and her life revolves around the marriage. How she stands up for herself and how that causes a shift in the family dynamics. So just comedy, romance, pain, etc”

Even with it all being a work of fiction, Zafar relates heavily with the character, "I related to the emotional capacity of the character a lot. The boy is emotional and a heartthrob — that's how I am.”