Randhir Kapoor confirms his nephew Ranbir Kapoor has recovered from Covid-19

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month, has fully recovered from the virus, his uncle Randhir Kapoor confirmed to Indian media.



Talking to the media, Randhir said ‘Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright and I have met him.”

Earlier, there were reports that Ranbir has tested negative after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the first week of March.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with him as they participated in a puja, organized by the family on their father Rishi Kapoor's eleven-month prayer meet at their home in Mumbai.

She shared the picture with caption, “Always watching over us! We miss you.”







