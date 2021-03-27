Zooey Deschanel ditches her signature bangs to ‘prove she has a forehead’

Zooey Deschanel shared the selfie and joked: "Proof I have a forehead. For all the doubters..."

Hollywood star Zooey Deschanel ditched her signature bangs and showed off her forehead, leaving fans in awe.

Known for her role in New Girl, Deschanel was quite literally a ‘new girl’ in the mirror selfie she shared on her Instagram, showing off her forehead for those ‘doubting’ she had one.

With the photo, she also shared a meme of two of her pictures side by side, with the text: “Seeing Zooey Deschanel without bangs and glasses, I finally get how nobody knew Clark Kent was Superman.”

Earlier in an interview in 2013, she had spoken about how the bangs became her signature after she fell in love since the first time she got them.

“You could say that I'm hooked on bangs. Would I ever give them up? I have, and I might again—for a role, perhaps—but I really don't feel like myself without them,” she told Glamour.

"When I first got into acting, I was a bit of a chameleon and just wasn't recognizable. So I used my look to help create an identity. Now people know me as the girl with bangs," she said.

"I've tried growing out my bangs a few times, but it's never stuck. They've been styled into all sorts of shapes and lengths. Now I'm very specific about how they look and feel,” she added.