Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show: Justin Theroux to appear as guest?

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux hilariously responded to a question about his appearance on ex wife's 'The Morning Show' during an interview.



The dashing actor was asked if he would do a guest appearance on Jen's show, he laughed and joked that they could send him some pages of the script.

During his virtual chat, the 49-year-old also talked about his upcoming Apple TV+ series 'The Mosquito Coast'.

Responding to a question about Jennifer's advice for working with Apple TV+, Justin Theroux said: 'She's doing a totally different show. She's in Los Angeles obviously shooting her show there, so its sort of apples and oranges as far as our production.'

Sharing words about their relationship, he said: 'But yeah we check in and I think we are both having fabulous experiences working with the same Network.'

His new show The Mosquito Coast was adapted from his uncle Paul Theroux penned, which is set to debut on April 30, 2021. Jennifer stars as Alex Levy on The Morning Show opposite Reese Witherspoon; the show debuted 2019.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were married from August 5, 2015 until they announced their separation on February 15, 2018, revealing they separated end of 2017.