Milind Soman updates fans about his health after Covid diagnosis

Bollywood actor, film producer and model Milind Soman has updated fans about his health after he was diagnosed with novel coronavirus, saying ‘Difficult to say how I got infected’.



Model-turned-actor Milind Soman took to Twitter late on Thursday and confirmed the news.

Milind’s short tweet reads: “Tested positive. #Quarantine”.

He also took to Instagram today and updated fans about his health.

Sharing his photo, Milind wrote “Quarantine. Day 4.”

He further said, “Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98.”

“I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine. I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol. Even so, like @ankita and I discussed many times, it was always a question of when,” the actor said and added “Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, 02 was 99 and temp 97.6. #covid19 #quarantineselfie.”



