Jessica Simpson touches on the negative impact of weight gain scrutiny

Hollywood star Jessica Simpson finally opens up about the negative and ‘hurtful’ impact of her weight gain scrutiny.

Jessica Simpson recently sat down for a candid chat and shed light on the past scrutiny she faced for gaining weight in her early industry days.

The singer got candid during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, "There is a wonderful movement for body positivity now and the response to that portion of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive."

"I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time. I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up.”

"I believe in my heart that a healthy body and a sound mind-body connection are what's truly important and help me accept imperfections as beauty."

During the course of her interview Jessica also discussed the confidence boost she acquired after releasing her memoir Open Book.

"It's unbelievable - I can't even believe it. I seriously have been in complete shock. I don’t even understand. I’m appreciative for sure.”

"Honestly, I think people ... really just want to know why, when, how. I have really been quiet for the past 10 years ... It was time to really understand my entire life. The way people have been reacting to it is exactly how I would want my best friends to read it. It's very liberating to be open. With my openness comes confidence."