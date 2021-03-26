Saboor Aly’s bhangra video goes viral

Pakistani model and actress Saboor Aly’s bhangra video from her friend’s wedding is doing rounds on the social media platforms and has won the hearts of the fans.



The Gul-o-Gulzar actress can be seen dancing her heart out on the beats of drum and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

The video was posted by Zara Noor Abbas and Umair Qazi on their respective Instagram stories.

Umair can also be seen doing the bhangra.

The video has won the hearts of the fans and gone viral on social media platforms.