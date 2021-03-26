Sofia Richie stuns in ripped jeans as she enjoys a romantic dinner with new man

Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie looked casually chic in ripped jeans as she joined a mystery man for a dinner in West Hollywood.

The 22-year-old model looked gorgeous in a stunning coat and ripped jeans as she stepped out in Hollywood before enjoying a romantic date night.



Sofia paired her look with a white graphic T-shirt and sneakers. She wore her beautful hair in a sleek twisted bun and accessorized with a large black handbag, gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace.

Her outing came just hours before enjoying date night with a potential new beau as she seems to move on from her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick after three years of romance.



For her night out, the model changed into a long, black leather jacket and a white face mask to protect herself from virus.

Sofia and her new beau walked hand-in-hand to their car after enjoying a meal in West Hollywood. Her rumored flame sported a black zip-up jacket, matching t-shirt jeans and sneakers.

Last November, she was seen spending time with Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton, even seen sharing kisses during dates.



Sofia and Disick split in May 2020 after they were first romantically linked in 2017; he is currently dating the 19-yea-old model Amelia Hamlin.