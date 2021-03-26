Elton John marks his 74th birthday by giving fans a special present

Sir Elton John delighted fans with his surprising move as he released first song he and Bernie Taupin made in honour of his 74th birthday.

The music icon gave fans a real treat on his big day as he has made the 'track' Scarecrow available on streaming and digital formats for the first time, along with five other songs and B-sides.



Bernie had already written the lyrics to the song but 'Scarecrow' is the first time Sir Elton had put his melody to the words, which marked the start of their collaborative relationship, which has lasted over five decades.



The legendary entertainer said: 'Scarecrow will always have a very special place in my heart, and I know that Bernie feels the same way too. It’s the song that started it all.' Elton was 20 and Bernie was 17 when they first met.