close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 26, 2021

Elton John marks his 74th birthday by giving fans a special present

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 26, 2021

Sir Elton John delighted fans with his surprising move as he released first song he and Bernie Taupin made in honour of his 74th birthday.

The music icon gave fans a real treat on his big day as he has made the 'track' Scarecrow available on streaming and digital formats for the first time, along with five other songs and B-sides. 

Bernie had already written the lyrics to the song but 'Scarecrow' is the first time Sir Elton had put his melody to the words, which marked the start of their collaborative relationship, which has lasted over five decades. 

The legendary entertainer said: 'Scarecrow will always have a very special place in my heart, and I know that Bernie feels the same way too. It’s the song that started it all.'  Elton was 20 and Bernie was 17 when they first met.

Latest News

More From Entertainment