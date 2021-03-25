Qubool hai: Saba Qamar to tie the knot with Azeem Khan 'very soon'

Saba Qamar has settled the dust on marriage rumours and revealed that she is officially getting married.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, the Cheekh star disclosed that she has indeed found the one and is set get married to Azeem Khan.

While she kept mum about the details of her wedding, the 36-year-old said that she will be getting married "very soon".

"Yes, I have found the person I’d like to settle down with. If everything goes well, I will be tying the knot very soon."

"Obviously, it is strange for someone like me - who has always discouraged relationships and has been vocal against the institution of marriage but here was someone who I got along with and was able to convince me otherwise," she shared.

"I know it's a little sudden and premature right now but all I want my fans and followers to do is pray for my better life and wellbeing."