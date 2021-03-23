Frankie Jonas says he's grateful to be alive after suicidal thoughts, self-harm

'I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life,' Frankie Jonas said

Nick Jonas' youngest brother, Frankie Jonas, is putting on a brave face by detailing his battle with depression.



The youngest of the Jonas brothers said he was down in the dumps as a teenager and had suicidal thoughts often.

The 20-year-old said in a TikTok video that he was even "trying to kill" himself accidentally.

"This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to one day give on a much more serious mode than this. However, from a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life and I didn’t wanna be here,” Frankie said.

Sharing the video on Monday, Frankie added, “I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was gonna do it for real, and something intervened."

Expressing gratefulness on being able to survive, Frankie said, “I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I’m not that person anymore. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy today."