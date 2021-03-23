Alice Wetterlund isn't surprised by sexual misconduct claims against Thomas Middleditch

Alice Wetterlund said this shouldn’t have come as a surprise as she tried to warn about Thomas Middleditch

Canadian comedian and actor Thomas Middleditch’s costar Alice Wetterlund has broken her silence about the sexual misconduct claims he has been slapped with.

Turning to Twitter, the Resident Alien star said this shouldn’t have come as a surprise as she tried to warn about the Silicon Valley actor’s behavior.

"Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone's favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!" she wrote on Twitter.

Wetterlund had shared screens with Middleditch on Silicon Valley with her performance as Carla Walton from 2015 to 2016.

Earlier on Sunday, an explosive investigation by the Los Angeles Times revealed that the actor had sexually harassed a woman at the Hollywood members-only club Cloak & Dagger where other claims of misconduct had also emerged.