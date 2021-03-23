Chelsea Handler gives damage report after skiing accident leaves her injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Famed comedian Chelsea Handler suffered a skiing accident that left her with several injuries on Sunday.
The 46-year-old revealed on her Instagram Stories how she underwent a painful accident during her recent ski trip.
“I ski so many days a year, and I keep falling like this!” said Handler to her friend who was recording the entire spectacle.
“You’re supposed to teach me to not — I skied into one tree today, and thank god, ski patrol was skiing with me, and he was on the phone,” she continued.
“He’s like, ‘Oh, I gotta take a call.’ I’m like, ‘Excuse me. I’m in a tree well.’ I mean, it’s just ridiculous. I get no respect on the mountain,” she quipped.
“I have a torn meniscus, two broken toes, I think. One’s definitely broken. The other one might just be in a bad mood. And my arm broke a tree, but I can ski down almost anything now,” she added.