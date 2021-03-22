close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 22, 2021

Atif Aslam's 'Chale Tu Kat He Jayega Safar' hits 14 million views

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 22, 2021

Atif Aslam paid tribute to   Musarrat Nazir by releasing  a cover of  the  legendary singer's  famous song "Ahista Ahista"

"Great melodies always stay with you. I grew up listening to the legendary Musarrat Nazir ( Ahista Ahista ). What tunes , what Jams , what people," he wrote on Instagram after the song was released.

The cover titled "Chale Tu Kat He Jayega Safar" has received 14 million views three days after it was released on YouTube.

The song premiered on the video-sharing website on March 19 and is still trending on number 17.

The music video for the song features Atif Aslam and a model.

