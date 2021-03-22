Atif Aslam's 'Chale Tu Kat He Jayega Safar' hits 14 million views

Atif Aslam paid tribute to Musarrat Nazir by releasing a cover of the legendary singer's famous song "Ahista Ahista"

"Great melodies always stay with you. I grew up listening to the legendary Musarrat Nazir ( Ahista Ahista ). What tunes , what Jams , what people," he wrote on Instagram after the song was released.



The cover titled "Chale Tu Kat He Jayega Safar" has received 14 million views three days after it was released on YouTube.



The song premiered on the video-sharing website on March 19 and is still trending on number 17.

The music video for the song features Atif Aslam and a model.